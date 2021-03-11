Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

