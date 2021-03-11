Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

