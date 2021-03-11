Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.