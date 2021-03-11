Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,456.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

