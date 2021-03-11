Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

