Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 8,914 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

