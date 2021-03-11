Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 574,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KXI opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

