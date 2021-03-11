Small Love Potion One Day Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

