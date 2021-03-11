Smartshare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,096.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $923,844.66 and approximately $203,096.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

