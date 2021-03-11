Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SWBI stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

