Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.33

Shares of Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.33 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 16,586 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.