Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 2,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

