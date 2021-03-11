SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.86.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

