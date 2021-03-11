SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.95.

SNC opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$27.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

