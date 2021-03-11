Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $227.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

