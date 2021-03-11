Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.07. 41,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.