SnowSwap Price Reaches $56.90 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.90 or 0.00100143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,235 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

