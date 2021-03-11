Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

SQM opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

