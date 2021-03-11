Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 419.3% from the February 11th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

