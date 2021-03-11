SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

