Solana (SOL) Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Solana has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $16.11 or 0.00027909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $226.78 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00708293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 267,019,017 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

