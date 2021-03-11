Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 11th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 4,968,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997,961. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
