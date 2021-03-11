Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 11th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 4,968,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997,961. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

