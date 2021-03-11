SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $328.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.28 and a 200 day moving average of $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

