Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.92. 211,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 375,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

