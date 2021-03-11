Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

SONM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 125,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,030. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SONM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

