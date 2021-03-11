Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.37. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 143,271 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.
Several research firms have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.
