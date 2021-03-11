Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.37. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 143,271 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

