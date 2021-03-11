Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

