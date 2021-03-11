Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
