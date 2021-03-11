Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

