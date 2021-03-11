SOTA Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $809,449.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $717,913.64 and $809,449.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.34 or 0.00496016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00584908 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074118 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

