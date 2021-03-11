Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,163,104 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

