Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 73.9% in February

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 271.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 483,823 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

