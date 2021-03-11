South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 13,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,492. South32 has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.