Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 11th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,514. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

