Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 11th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,514. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile
