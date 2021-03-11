Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $21.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $60.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

