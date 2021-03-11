Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,940 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

