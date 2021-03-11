S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.08.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $344.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.