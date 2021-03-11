S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $342.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.11 and a 200-day moving average of $337.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

