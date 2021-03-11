Spartan Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $17.38 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,773,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,773,190 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

