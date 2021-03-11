SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.