SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 19,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,965. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

