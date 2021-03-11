SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 175.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

