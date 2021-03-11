Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $14.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 28,634 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
