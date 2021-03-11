Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $14.70. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 28,634 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

