Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00271446 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

