Spectrum Market Cap Hits $27,325.22 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $27,325.22 and approximately $4,569.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.07 or 0.00349246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.