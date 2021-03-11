Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 223,881 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $538.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

