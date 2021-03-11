Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,030 call options.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 297,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

