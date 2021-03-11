Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $44.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$31.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

