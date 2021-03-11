Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Spire worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

