Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Spire worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

