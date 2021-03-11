Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.18 Per Share

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 256.16 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.25 ($3.45).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

